Security guard in Torrance suspected of assaulting homeless women

An armed security guard in Torrance is suspected of having targeted women who were homeless or addicted to drugs, and coercing at least one of them into sexual activity in exchange for not reporting her for trespassing, authorities said.

Police began to investigate the allegations in early December, officials said in a statement released this week.

After the first victim alleged she had been coerced into sexual activity, Torrance police said they were able to identify two more victims. Detectives said they believe the suspect was specifically targeting homeless women.

The security guard was arrested Dec. 21, but police have not released the guard's name. They released only a blurred photo, saying they did not want to compromise the investigation, according to a department statement.

Police released no additional details about when the incidents occurred or where the security guard was working at the time. They also declined to answer further questions about the incidents or the suspect.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the Torrance Police Department at (310) 328-3456.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.