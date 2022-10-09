Security guard trying to stop robbery accidentally shoots victim twice, Texas cops say

A security guard trying to stop a robbery outside of a Texas nightclub unintentionally shot the victim, twice, the Houston Police Department told news outlets.

The incident happened in north Houston around 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 9, outlets reported.

Two armed men wearing masks came up to a man parking his car out in front of the club and tried to rob him, police told KPRC. One of the suspects grabbed the man and a nearby security guard, seeing what was happening, stepped in to help.

The security guard pulled out a gun and fired. But he accidentally hit the victim two times, KHOU reported. The victim is expected to survive.

The suspects ran but the guard caught one and held them at the scene until police arrived, KTRK reported. The other escaped in a gray Dodge Charger.

The reports did not say if the security guard will be facing any charges.

An investigation is underway.