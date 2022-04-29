Security guards at JD’s Pub charged with license, firearm violations after shooting at bar
Two security guards of JD's Pub have been charged with violating license and firearm possession laws after a shooting at the bar earlier this month sparked a separate investigation by police into the security company.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police on Friday announced charges against Jordan Morris, 32, and Cameron Lumpkin-Weremay, 22, following an investigation that they say revealed Morris unlawfully possessed a gun that night, and Lumpkin-Weremay did not have a license for the security company he operated from his home.
More: Coroner identifies woman killed after shooting at JD's Pub & Grill, I-65 car crash
The investigation began shortly after the shooting death of Deja Morse on April 2. Morse, 27, was shot at the west-side bar early that morning and died in a car on I-65 on the way to a hospital. Police on Friday said no arrests have been made in Morse's killing.
Court records show detectives encountered Morris and Lumpkin-Weremay working security that night. During interviews with police, Morris said he retrieved his AR-15 rifle from another employee’s truck after the shooting. A video posted by police on Facebook shows a man, identified as Morris by officials, holding an AR-15 outside the pub.
Detectives in the affidavit said Morris is prohibited from possessing a firearm, weapon or ammunition due to a court ruling in February. Court records said body camera footage captured Morris with a black handgun holstered on his hip that night. Surveillance footage also showed him carrying a rifle inside the bar.
A warrant for Morris’ arrest was issued last week for his charge of invasion of privacy – colloquially known as violating a protection order. Records show the warrant has not been served.
Detectives learned Lumpkin-Weremay registered the security company Chosen Protection Solutions in February and operated it out of his Indianapolis home. Police in a probable cause affidavit said they found the company did not have a license in the state. Prosecutors last week charged Lumpkin-Weremay with not having a security guard agency license.
Anyone with information about illegal activity at bars and clubs can contact Capt. Christopher Boomershine at Christopher.Boomershine@indy.gov, Lt. William Carter at William.Carter@indy.gov or submit anonymous tips by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-3477.
Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis security guards investigated after bar shooting