Security guards get pepper sprayed during latest incident at Fashion Fair Mall

A 28-year-old man who was attempting to steal several bottles of perfume turned to a different type of spray to get himself out of a jam.

But instead, it got him into more of a stinking mess.

The man, whose identity was not immediately released, attempted to leave the Macy’s store at Fashion Fair mall without paying for several bottles of perfume, according to Fresno Police.

Then when employees tried to stop him from leaving, the suspected thief allegedly started pepper spraying them.

Three security guards soon after responded.

And upon confronting the would-be thief, security also got hit with pepper spray, according to Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles.

Security eventually was able to detain the suspect until Fresno Police arrived.

Valles said the security guards did not want to press charges. Police arrested the suspect for robbery and assaulting the three guards.

This is the latest criminal incident at Fashion Fair Mall, which has been the scene of big fights, jewelry heists and shootings all in the past year.