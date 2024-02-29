Security Service identifies another metropolitan of Moscow-linked church responsible for fueling interfaith hatred – photo

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has gathered evidence of the head of the Sumy Eparchy of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) engaging in unlawful activities. The metropolitan is implicated in fuelling interfaith hatred in Ukraine.

Details: Whilst law enforcement officials have not disclosed the cleric’s name, the identity of the incumbent Metropolitan is widely known. The Sumy Eparchy is led by 56-year-old Bishop Yevlohii, whose personal name is Yevhen Hutchenko.

Investigators accuse the clergyman of publicly making statements in support of violating the religious rights and offending the feelings of believers who are part of the now-independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

Furthermore, on an unspecified social media platform, the head of the eparchy expressed negative opinions about representatives of the OCU.

Thus, his actions created conditions for interfaith hostility in Ukraine. It is noted that research initiated by the SSU confirmed the facts of the perpetrator's unlawful actions. Based on the evidence obtained, he has been informed that he is under suspicion of violating the equality of citizens based on their religious beliefs.

The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.

