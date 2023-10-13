Security increased across SoCal amid call for 'Global Day of Jihad'
Many people across Southern California and the country are concerned after an alleged terrorist threat began circulating on social media for Friday the 13th. Local law enforcement say they are preparing to step up their security amid reports that Hamas was encouraging supporters to flood the streets for a “Global Day of Jihad.” Mary Beth McDade reports for KTLA 5 News at 10, Oct. 12, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/lapd-stepping-up-security-amid-reports-of-global-day-of-jihad/