Security increased at Wekiva High School after teen shot in parking lot during basketball game

Some Orange County high school students are heading back to class for the first time since shots were fired on their campus.

A teenager is still recovering after being shot in a parking lot at an Orange County high school.

Deputies said they found a teen shot Friday night after a basketball game.

The community is on edge after the shooting.

This is the second shooting outside of an Orange County Public Schools athletic event in a couple of months.

A 19-year-old was shot and killed in November outside of a Jones High School football game in Orlando.

Police say a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old are facing charges in that teen’s murder.

Local religious leaders say the senseless violence must stop.

