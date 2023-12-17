Security Service launches investigation after recording device found in Zaluzhnyi's new office

The Security Service of Ukraine has issued a statement confirming the discovery of a recording device in a location potentially used by Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

"The equipment was not found directly in Zaluzhnyi's office, but in one of the rooms that could be potentially used by him for work in the future," the Security Service said in a statement, adding that a criminal investigation was launched.

"According to preliminary data, the device was inactive," the Security Service added.

Earlier, the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet wrote, citing sources in law enforcement, that a recording device was found in Zaluzhnyi's new office. The news outlet reported that similar devices were found in the offices of several of his employees.

According to Ukrainska Pravda, these devices were uncovered during a routine inspection of new premises intended for use by the commander-in-chief.

Ukraine's Armed Forces didn't issue a statement prior to publication.

