Security law chills Taiwan national day celebration in Hong Kong

Elderly veterans living in Hong Kong who lost the civil war to China's communist forces have had to tone down their usual celebrations of Taiwan's national day this Sunday, as the city's national security law prompts uncertainty and fears of arrest.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories