Security officer, 3 others shot near Orange County nightclub

A security officer and three others reported gunshot wounds near an Orange County nightclub.

Deputies said a security officer and three others reported the wounds early Friday morning, according to a report from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The security officer was in the parking lot of Le Palace Night Club on South Orange Blossom Trail, reporting a shooting incident just after midnight when an armed suspect shot at him and deputies, according to the report.

Authorities took him to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Minutes after the security officer shooting, three more people reported being shot.

Those victims were sitting in a red car down the street from the nightclub and drove to the club for help.

Authorities said they’re still looking for a motive but mentioned the suspect who fired at deputies was driving a black car.

Detectives are still on the scene and an investigation is ongoing.