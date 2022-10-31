Security officer shot in Daytona Beach by gunmen wearing Halloween masks

Daytona Beach police are piecing together who shot a security officer closing up for the night along Mason Avenue.

According to a report by Daytona Beach officers, they responded to Halifax hospital for a gunshot wound victim.

The victim told police he was closing up Hotspot, 740 Mason Ave., on Saturday night.

After locking the gate and going to his car, two men ran toward him wearing all black and white Halloween masks and started shooting at the vehicle, the victim told officers.

Officers returned to the shooting location near Mason Avenue and Edwards Street and located several 9 mm shell casings in the area.

Investigators hope surveillance video from neighborhoods or businesses may have captured the suspects near the crime scene.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can submit a web tip or text CRIMES (274637).

