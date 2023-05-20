Security remains an issue on CATS buses after shootout between driver, passenger, attorney says

Bus drivers said Friday that the Charlotte Area Transit Authority is not doing enough to keep them safe.

This comes a day after a shootout between CATS bus driver David Fuller and a passenger on a route near Charlotte Premium Outlets.

READ: 2 hurt in shootout between CATS bus driver, passenger near outlet mall

Fuller was carrying a gun on the job and Channel 9 spoke with other bus drivers who don’t agree with that.

However, they want the transit system to do more to keep them safe.

“I hear from a lot of my clients,” said attorney Ken Harris, who represents Fullard. “He likes his job at CATS. He’s been there for a while and wants to continue.”

Fullard and the passenger got into an argument Thursday on the bus.

That was when the passenger pulled out a gun and shot Fullard in the arm, police said.

Fullard returned fire striking the passenger in the abdomen, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Both are expected to survive.

Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with CATS drivers who said one safety measure should already be in place.

Drivers said there should be armed, and unarmed guards assigned to random bus routes, which they say rarely happens.

Counts obtained a list of buses that were supposed to have armed guards Friday. He asked three bus drivers on that list if they had seen any security.

The drivers said they didn’t have security.

Passengers told Counts they don’t see security on their routes either.

“Just letting their presence known, that’s enough to keep people in check,” passenger Edward Celentano said.

Harris has represented many drivers who have been the victim of violence on the job. He also said CATS hasn’t moved fast enough to improve driver safety.

“The big question now is whether or not the response is adequate to protect these drivers and these incidents continue to happen,” Harris told Counts.

CATS did not reply to Channel 9′s questions Friday about security.

CATS said in a statement Thursday it’s against policy for an employee to have a weapon on CATS property or while performing their job.