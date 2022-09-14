New security rules for Richland 2 football games after fight in the stands

The Richland 2 school district has announced new security measures for all sports games after a brawl in the stands at a recent high school football game led to five teenagers being charged by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The strict new rules mean students from the competing schools at a game will be required to show IDs, and all non-students under 18 will have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Spectators will be banned from congregating outside of the stands and will be required to remain seated except when visiting the restroom or concessions, according to a statement released by Richland 2 Wednesday.

The brawl broke out last Friday during the third quarter of a football game between Spring Valley and Ridge View High School. Punches were thrown among at least five teenagers in the Spring Valley section of the stands, near the concession area. Law enforcement was called to help break up the fight, and the game was stopped while Ridge View led 27-0 with 11 minutes left in the quarter.

The new rules will limit mobility of students into and around Richland 2 stadiums. All unaccompanied students will now be required to enter through a designated student entrance where they will have to show ID. Gates to Richland 2 stadiums will now be closed at halftime, and concession stands will close at the end of the third quarter. Face coverings that “completely cover a person’s face” will now be banned.

While it’s unclear what started the fight at the Spring Valley stadium, two 14-year-old students from Spring Valley have been charged along with three 17-year-olds who did not attend Richland 2 schools. While most of the crowd dispersed when the game was stopped, one teen was tased after they “refused to comply and continued to assault others,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The teenagers have all been charged with affray, a misdemeanor carrying a fine of up to $100 or up to 30 days in prison. The three 17-year-olds have been banned from Richland 2 property.

Following the incident, Richland 2 Superintendent Baron Davis emailed parents explaining that no weapons were involved and there were no major injuries. Despite some early reports, the sheriff’s office said there were no gunshots fired.

The sheriff’s department said an investigation is ongoing, including reviews of surveillance and body cameras to identify other potential participants.