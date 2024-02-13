Security Service serves notice of suspicion to collaborator engaged in production of drones for Russian army

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to Roman Khytushchenko. Photo: SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion to Roman Khytushchenko, an associate of the Kremlin-appointed head of Crimea, who ensures the mass production of drones for the Russian occupation army.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU)

Details: Law enforcement officers collected evidence against collaborator Roman Khytushchenko, the so-called first deputy minister of economic development in the occupation government of Crimea. While in his "position", he fulfils the Kremlin's task of organising the industrial production of combat drones for Russian troops.

In June 2023, Khytushchenko joined a "task force" that created a technological base for the production of attack and reconnaissance drones in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

In case of successful testing of combat drones, they are sent to the frontline positions of the occupation groups on the southern front.

The collaborator personally reports to the so-called head of Crimea, Aksyonov, and Moscow.

According to the investigation, Khytushchenko was one of the first to support the seizure of the Ukrainian peninsula. For this, the Russian invaders included him in the local occupation administration, where he was first appointed "Deputy Minister of Economic Development" and in November 2023 – "First Deputy".

Since then, he has been involved in the "reformatting" of the peninsula's economy to meet the needs of the Russian military-industrial complex and occupation groups.

Background: Officials of a company in Zhytomyr Oblast, who supplied metal products worth US$1.5 million to Russia since the full-scale invasion, were served with notices of suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

