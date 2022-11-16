Security shoots attacker who stabbed 3 at downtown L.A. Target, police say

Map of downtown Los Angeles shows where three people were stabbed and the suspect shot at 7th and Figueroa streets

A store security guard shot a person suspected of stabbing at least three people Tuesday evening at a Target in downtown Los Angeles, police said.

The incident was reported just after 6:20 p.m. at the Target location at 7th and Figueroa streets, in the FIGat7th shopping mall.

Los Angeles police responded to the scene and found three stabbing victims and a person who had been shot. The attacker was shot by armed security, and the stabbing victims were believed to be customers at the store, according to police.

Three people were transported to a hospital, with at least one person in critical condition, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said. A fourth person was being treated for injuries at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the scene and asked anyone with information to call the Central Area station.

"There is no active threat to the general public at this time," the LAPD's Central Area tweeted at 7:35 p.m.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.