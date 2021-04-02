Police say vehicle 'rammed' into 2 officers near US Capitol, injuring both. Suspect in custody.

Savannah Behrmann, Ledyard King and Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·3 min read

This story is breaking and will be updated:

WASHINGTON – A situation is unfolding at the United States Capitol as staffers received a warning message to stay indoors after a car "rammed" into two police officers outside the Capitol Hill complex.

D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department reported that they received 911 call at 1:05 p.m. about a "possible shooting" near the Capitol. The MPD said Capitol Police were taking the lead.

A car appears to have crashed into a security barrier outside the Capitol Hill complex.

According to a statement from Capitol Hill police, "someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers" on Constitution Ave.

"A suspect is in custody. Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," the statement said.

The gated entrance is one of several that allow access to the U.S. Capitol and is primarily used by senators and staff.

According to an email obtained by USA TODAY from a Hill staffer, sent from the United States Capitol Police at 1:20 pm: "The external security threat located at all of the U.S. Capitol Campus Buildings continues" and asks those outside to "seek cover."

Text message alerts asked those inside to stay away from windows.

According to footage from Jake Sherman, a Capitol Hill reporter for Punchbowl News, a helicopter landed on the East side of the Capitol building.

Access to the Capitol premises has been heavily guarded since a pro-Trump mob stormed the building on Jan. 6 in a riot that led to five deaths.

Two layers of 8-foot fences, topped with barbed wire, were erected in the aftermath – one that surrounded the Capitol and another that surrounded the overall campus and blocks of federal buildings, including the Supreme Court and Library of Congress.

The outer fence was taken down late last month, which allowed pedestrians and vehicles closer access to the Capitol, including the area where this incident took place.

The incident happened while both chambers of Congress are out of session and most lawmakers are back in their home districts.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., shared his concern for the officers on Twitter.

"Praying for the United States Capitol Police officers who were attacked at the Capitol. We are still learning what’s taken place. Grateful to all the USCP and first responders who are on the scene," McConnell said.

Contributing: Kevin Johnson, Christal Hayes, David Jackson

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US Capitol Police: Car 'rammed' into two officers, suspect in custody

