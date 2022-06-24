Security to be stepped up at school, graduation ceremonies in wake of deadly stabbing

Jun. 24—Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell cautioned parents to be "exceptionally careful" at upcoming school gatherings out of concern for additional violence following news of a deadly stabbing near Scranton High School on Wednesday.

Law enforcement presence will be stepped up and investigators will monitor social media, he said, noting authorities welcome any tips to help deter violence.

"Be aware of where your children are and what they're doing," Powell said.

Three city teenagers who authorities believe have gang ties — Amir Williams, 16, 528 Wheeler Ave.; Nahsyeis Williams, 16, 227 Stephen Ave.; and Sheldon Datilus, 17, 410 Harrison Ave. — are held on felony counts stemming from the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Tyler McKenna near 3 W. Olive St. on Wednesday.

It is not clear if the teens involved in the fatal stabbing were students at Scranton School District.

Police Chief Thomas Carroll said police presence will be increased at schools and school events to reassure people that children are safe.

Noting the earlier establishment of the Safe Schools Coalition, Powell said, "we address school and gang violence very seriously and we will hold these offenders accountable to deter any future violence."

The Safe Schools Coalition was established in 2018 to better open lines of communication between law enforcement and local schools to identify and respond to potential threats.

In a statement Thursday, Scranton School District Superintendent Melissa McTiernan called the fatal stabbing a tragedy and acknowledged there's a problem in the community.

"We are witnessing issues in our schools and in our community that we used to only see on TV," she wrote in the email. "We need to find a way to give our kids the resources and support they need. The city, school district, community partners, legislators and our SSD families can not act alone. The need for all of us to unite is greater than ever."

In a voicemail sent to district families Wednesday, McTiernan said two acts of violence occurred in the community after school hours. While Scranton police investigated the stabbing on West Olive Street, Taylor police responded to a reported fight near West Scranton High School.

At 3:43 p.m., police were called to the area of Division Street and 14th Avenue for a report of about 50 juveniles fighting, Taylor Police Chief Brian Holland said. By the time officers arrived, everyone had fled. Police identified a few witnesses who recorded video of the incident, which Holland said appeared to show two people engaged in a fist fight who were soon joined by several other people.

McTiernan noted conversations with local authorities are ongoing as officials continue to search for ways to improve safety and security at school buildings. Moving forward, heightened security measures will be the norm in the district, she said.

Starting Thursday, students in both district high schools and all three intermediate schools began the day with metal detectors and searches. Bags aren't permitted in the high schools or intermediate schools, with the exception of small clutch bags for feminine products. Lunches were required to be carried in clear, plastic bags. Those protocols will remain in place through June 30, the last day of the school year.

"Students should be able to come to school and get educated," McTiernan wrote in her statement Thursday. "They should not be worrying if someone is waiting after school for them to fight."

"I will not make excuses. There is always room for improvement with everything we do, but if individuals think this is a school district problem alone, it's going to be very difficult to overcome the issues we are facing and move in a positive direction."

The district has requested additional police presence at upcoming high school graduation ceremonies and reached out to the Lackawanna County sheriff's office for additional assistance, McTiernan said. All graduation attendees will need to pass through metal detectors.

Rosemary Boland, president of the Scranton Federation of Teachers, credited district administrators for implementing the bag ban and other security protocols.

Maria Hurst, who teaches ninth grade American history at Scranton High, expressed a similar sentiment.

"I believe, and I've been saying this for the past 19 years I've been in the building, that every day needs to be like today," Hurst said Thursday. "We need to have vigilance at the door. Every student must walk through a metal detector."

The teacher's union and district officials plan to meet next week to discuss the recent incidents, potential policy changes, discipline and safety in schools and how to protect students and staff, Boland said.

"We're working as a team on this," she said. "Everything that will protect our students and staff, we're in favor of."

Carroll said the physical security is the element "people see" but noted "there's a big education piece behind that." He said city police have worked to teach district officials the Standard Response Protocol — an easily understood and implemented crisis response.

"This is nothing new," he said. "It's stuff we've been doing."

Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti said city officials are seeking ways to better use public space and businesses to generate more activities and programs for youngsters. She said efforts to shore up food security and reliable transportation are aspects that can't be ignored.

"If one kid leaves a gun at home and doesn't take it to the park, that's a success," Cognetti said.

Contact the writers: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter; jhorvath@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9141; @jhorvathTT on Twitter.