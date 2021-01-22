Security tight around Capitol as extremist threat remains high

Security is still tight in Washington. It's the new normal, with more than 10,000 National Guard members expected to remain in the nation's capitol for now.

U.S. officials believe the threat from domestic extremists remains high. The person or people involved in the death of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick are still at large. The FBI has increased the award to $75,000 for information leading to the person who left pipe bombs outside both major party headquarters on January 6.

Authorities are taking no chances. A video from the New York Post shows the armed takedown of suspect Samuel Fisher in New York City. After he was cuffed on the ground, police say they found a small arsenal of weapons in his car that he allegedly took with him to Washington, D.C., to storm the U.S. Capitol.

Authorities say video shows Michael Foy, who was also arrested, wielding a hockey stick on January 6 as a police officer is being attacked and dragged into the crowd of rioters.

So far, more than 125 people are facing federal charges, including Connecticut resident Patrick McCaughey, who was charged with assaulting DC Metropolitan Police officer Daniel Hodges. Of those who were federally charged in the riot, more than 10% of them have links to the U.S. military, according to George Washington University.

Officials are warning that even more arrests are coming.

"I think anybody who participated in this insurrection, well, if I was in his shoes, I wouldn't be sleeping a wink because, you know, the FBI is going to show up at your door sooner or later," former federal prosecutor Scott Fredericksen said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested Thursday that fellow members of Congress could face criminal charges for the riot.

"If people did aid and abet, there will be more than just comments from their colleagues here, there'll be prosecution," she said.

ER doctor responds to Biden's coronavirus response plan

Biden enters office with one of the worst economies in U.S. history

Biden unveils national coronavirus response strategy as cases surge across the country