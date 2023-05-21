Security tight after deadly Mexico car show shootout

STORY: A National Guard helicopter flew over the crime scene, where there were also multiple military and police vehicles near the cordoned-off area.

The attack occurred during an all-terrain car racing show in the San Vicente area in the city of Ensenada.

According to reports of 911 calls, it took place around 2:18 pm (2118 GMT), when people with long guns got out of a gray van and began shooting at participants at a gas station.

Mayor Armando Ayala Robles said the state's Attorney General Ricardo Ivan Carpio Sanchez has commissioned a special group to investigate the shooting.