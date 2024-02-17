Security treaty between Ukraine and Netherlands "in final stages" – Dutch PM

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, has announced the signing of a security agreement with Ukraine shortly and vowed to maintain the existing arrangements when the new government assumes power.

Source: a European Pravda correspondent in Munich

Details: In a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in the presence of Dutch and Ukrainian journalists, Rutte noted that a bilateral security agreement between Ukraine and the Netherlands was almost ready to be signed.

At the beginning of the talks, Rutte mentioned the expected change of government in the Netherlands.

And when President Zelenskyy asked him about the prospects for a bilateral agreement, he replied: "The Security one? Yes, it is in the final stages".

Rutte noted that negotiations on a new Dutch government are not easy, though he stressed that all security supplies from the Netherlands, "including the F-16s", will continue under the new government.

