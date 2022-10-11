Security Service of Ukraine captures saboteurs from Wagner PMC who tortured Ukrainians in Kharkiv Oblast

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — TUESDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2022, 10:30

The Security Service of Ukraine have eliminated two groups of saboteurs of the Wagner private military company (PMC) in Kharkiv Oblast who tortured Ukrainians; a captured commander of one of these groups provides intelligence information for Ukraine’s special services.

Soure: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine.



Details: With the help of aerial reconnaissance, Alpha Team of the Security Service has discovered the bases of the Wagner group members, surrounded and stormed them. They were armed with assault rifles, light machine guns, RPGs and grenades. One infiltrator was killed and four more were captured, including the commander of the group. The Security Service reports that during the interrogation, the commander tried to conceal the information about what kind of tasks his subversion and reconnaissance group tried to fulfil. According to him, the group allegedly "did not wait for reinforcements".



The Security Service found out that infiltrators actually tortured Ukrainians. The commander provides the Ukrainian special services with information about the torture chambers set up by his comrades-in-arms.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!