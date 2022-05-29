Security Service of Ukraine: contract soldiers in the Russian army are waiting for the end of May to escape from Ukraine

VALENTINA ROMANENKO — SUNDAY, 29 MAY 2022, 12:35 PM

At the end of May, the 90-day deadline set by the Putin regime for conducting the so-called "special operation" expires. Contract soldiers who came to fight in Ukraine in February are "legally" entitled to leave the service.

Source: phone conversations of occupiers intercepted by the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote from occupier: "F*cking sh*t. In short, they said, there will be no replacement. No one wants to relieve us, everyone refuses to come here. I think, sh*t, I’ll probably sit it out now, but as soon as the three months are over, damn, I need to get out somehow. I’ll look for something in civilian life. After all, there is life beyond the army, isn’t there?"

Details: At the same time, the Security Service of Ukraine noted that it is not easy for the Russian command to find new people willing to fight, and it is also difficult to keep its soldiers on the front line.

The above-mentioned Russian soldier told his friend that people have come to unnerve them, intimidating them with a negative note on their personal file, but this is not stopping many people.

Quote from the Security Service of Ukraine: "We hope that the [size of the] invading army will decrease by the summer. If not, our defenders will help them return home. As we have already helped the more than 30 thousand invaders who have died in the war".