Security Service of Ukraine cracks up captured Russian who shot civilian in Bucha

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:52

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have found out that a recently captured Russian soldier shot a civilian car with a machine gun in the Bucha district (Kyiv region) in March, and buried the body of the dead Ukrainian in the forest. The murderer faces life imprisonment.

Source: SSU press service and the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office

Details: According to the investigation, in early March, a Russian soldier and his comrades-in-arms shot a VAZ car with a machine gun on a highway near the village of Zdvyzhivka. The car driver died on the spot. To hide their crime, the Russians buried the body of the murdered man in the forest.

Quote: "In September, the suspect was detained by the Ukrainian military during a combat encounter on the Kherson front. The SSU employees established and proved the detainee's involvement in the crime during interrogation and other investigative actions, and [they] received information about the location [where] the deceased man [was buried]. Currently, the body has been exhumed and handed over to the forensic medical examination".

More details: During the investigation, SSU employees received additional information about numerous crimes committed by members of this unit of the Russian Federation, such as shelling of residential buildings, robberies, and murders.

The SSU reports that the detainee is a contractor of one of the units of the 331st Parachute Regiment of the 98th Airborne Division of the Russian Armed Forces. According to the investigation, in 2019 he took part in hostilities on the territory of Syria.

The prisoner was notified that he was under suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He faces life imprisonment. Currently, other servicemen of the Russian Federation involved in this crime are being identified.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



