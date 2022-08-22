Security Service of Ukraine detains artillery spotters who surrendered HIMARS positions to invaders

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 10:39

The Security Service of Ukraine detained artillery spotters in Donetsk Oblast, who transmitted data about the deployment of HIMARS rocket artillery systems to the invaders.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "During the counter-sabotage sweep of the frontline areas of Donetsk Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine detained two enemy [Russian - ed.] informants who were correcting missile strikes on the territory of the region."

Details: The men transmitted data on the deployment of personnel and equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including HIMARS, to the Russian occupiers. And also collected information about the geolocation and functioning of critical infrastructure. In particular, on their "tip-off", the invaders fired at the water intake system in the city of Selydove.

The culprits transmitted information through an official of the "people's militia", sending him pictures with notes about objects on digital maps. Both were notified of suspicion. The preventive measure is detention.

