Security Service of Ukraine detains chorister from Russian-linked church who adjusted Russian fire in Zaporizhzhia – photo

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has detained a church chorister from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) who was adjusting Russian fire on the positions of the Armed Forces near Zaporizhzhia.

Source: SSU

Quote: "The Security Service has detained another supporter of Ruscism, who was adjusting fire from Russian air attacks on Zaporizhzhia and who anticipated the complete occupation of the oblast.

According to the investigation, the detainee was a church chorister and the wife of the rector of a local UOC-MP church.

It has been established that the Russians were trying to hit the locations of the Defence Forces near the oblast centre using the coordinates provided to them by the detainee."

Details: The Russians were interested in the temporary deployment places of the Armed Forces units involved in counter-offensive operations on the Berdiansk and Melitopol fronts.

SSU officers established the whereabouts of the Russian informant and detained her in her own home in a village near Zaporizhzhia.

The investigation established that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the suspect had supported the criminal actions of the Russians and hoped that the entire southern region of Ukraine would be captured.

She repeatedly told her acquaintances from Moscow about this in telephone conversations.

Subsequently, the woman began to track the locations of Ukraine’s Armed Forces personnel and military equipment in the hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

She used a messenger to send the information to her acquaintances in Russia, who then reported it to representatives of the Russian special services.

During the searches at the detainee's place of residence, the SSU found a mobile phone that she used to transmit classified information.

SSU investigators served the suspect with a notice of suspicion under Article 114-2.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the sending, movement of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine, movement, relocation or deployment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine committed under martial law).

Chat detainee with Russians

