Security Service of Ukraine detains traitor who destroyed army's ammunition for money

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) detained a Ukrainian who arranged the arson of ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kherson Oblast, for a reward from the Russian secret services.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine; press service of the Prosecutor General's Office

Quote from the Prosecutor General’s Office: "In order for enemy troops in the area of the city of Mykolaiv to advance, he established the location of one of the military units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and set fire to dry grass near it. As a result, the fire caused the destruction of part of the ammunition of Ukrainian fighters, which led to the loss of defence assets."

Details: According to the investigation, the man organised the arson for the reward of 30,000 hryvnias [approximately $800 US dollars]. The SSU reports that he was repeatedly convicted of serious and particularly serious crimes, including a murder. He caught the eye of Russian recruiters because of his pro-Russian views, which he expressed among those around him, in particular in criminal circles.

During the detention, a phone containing a contact of a Russian secret service employee was found in his possession.

The man was informed of the suspicion of high treason committed under martial law (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The precautionary measure is custody without the alternative of bail.

