Security Service of Ukraine reveals names of 6 Russian generals who ordered to "break through" Ukraine's state border in Kharkiv Oblast

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have identified six Russian generals who gave orders to capture Ukrainian towns in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: press service of SSU; press service of Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine; press service of the National Police of Ukraine

Details: SSU investigators have identified six generals of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces, who participated in the planning, preparation and conduct of hostilities against Ukraine’s Defence Forces in Ukraine’s east, specifically in Kharkiv Oblast.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, these persons gave orders to Russian troops to "break through" the state border of Ukraine and assault the settlements of Kharkiv Oblast. In addition, senior officials facilitated the creation of Russian occupation administrations during the temporary seizure of part of the oblast.

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police collected evidence of the guilt of Russian commanders in particularly grave crimes.

The following people have been notified that they were under suspicion under Art. 110.3 (trespass against territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) and Art. 437.2 (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging of aggressive war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: