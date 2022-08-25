Security video captures killing of father of six

Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street.

Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones.

On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a storage complex on Houser Way North.

The shooter then appeared from nowhere, firing 16 gunshots and killing Jimerson instantly.

“It’s obviously violent and heartless, and the suspect obviously wanted this poor man dead,” said Jim Fuda of Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Nearly a month after the killing, Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving this murder.

In the meantime, many people are desperate for answers in this case.

“My first thought is, is it safe for my employees, is it safe for me, is it safe for my kids?,” asked Josh Knapp, who works near the murder scene.

Every day since Jimerson’s murder, Knapp says he’s passed the spot of Jimerson’s execution and has prayed for justice.

“I don’t think anybody can fully describe the type of shock you wake up to something like that,” he said.

Jimerson’s family didn’t want to talk to KIRO 7 on camera, but they describe him as someone who loved mechanics and loved helping those close to him, saying in part, “he was a family guy … and the love for his children was beyond measure.”