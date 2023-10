TechCrunch

As first reported by Android Authority, code within the TikTok app indicates that TikTok is beginning to test an ad-free subscription tier for users in the U.S. For $4.99, subscribers get an ad-free experience on TikTok -- no other major strings attached, from the looks of it. TikTok makes most of its money from ads, and so far, it's proven resilient to the broader slowdown in online ad spending. A recent report from market research firm Cowen found a TikTok embrace even amid more cautious ad buyers, with 60% naming TikTok as their preferred short-form video venue.