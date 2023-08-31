Security video shows Hurricane Idalia demolishing home

STORY: Emergency services, including National Guard troops, were deployed in the wake of the storm that has left a trail of debris and flooding along the United States' Gulf Coast.

More than 280,000 homes and businesses were without power in Florida as of midday and 160,000 customers were similarly affected in Georgia, Poweroutage.us reported..

Insured property losses in Florida were projected to hit $9.36 billion, investment bank UBS said in a research note based on preliminary estimates.