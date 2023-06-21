Security video shows a Raytown gun store smash-and-grab break-in, theft of 43 firearms

A Raytown gun store owner released security footage after three people smashed into his store with a truck and stole more than 40 firearms Friday.

Security camera footage shows a pickup truck reverse and crash through the front of Blue Steel Guns & Ammo just before 3:30 a.m.. Three people are seen running into the store’s showroom, and one person uses an object to smash the display cases.

The video shows the three people loading guns from the cases into a large bag and running out of the store within about a minute.

Store owner Steve Brackeen said the people stole 43 handguns. There have been multiple robbery attempts at the shop in the last 14 years, but none of them had been successful until Friday, Brackeen said.

Workers repaired the front of the store so that they could reopen for business by Friday afternoon, but Brackeen said it will take longer to fix the shop’s bookkeeping room.

When the truck slammed into the building, Brackeen said it crushed furniture and computers in the room that will need to be replaced.

ATF officials are investigating the incident along with several area police departments, including Raytown, Leavenworth and Kansas City, Kansas. Officials allege the suspects stole the U-Haul truck in Leavenworth to rob the store, and police later recovered the vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas.