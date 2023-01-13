Security-Widefield man arrested after allegedly attacking, seriously injuring his mother

Jan. 12—El Paso County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday arrested a Security-Widefield man accused of attacking and seriously injuring his mother, according to a Thursday news release.

Quinten Abeyta, 45, faces a charge of first-degree murder and is currently in custody at the El Paso County Jail, officials said.

At about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 911 caller told police that a person was "assaulted, injured, and severely bleeding" at a residence in the 600 block of Bickley Street in Security-Widefield in unincorporated El Paso County, the release stated. The caller said the victim's son was suspected of inflicting the injuries.

When deputies arrived at the home, they found a woman with severe injuries. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

Deputies arrested Abeyta, who was still at the scene, and developed probable cause to charge him with attempted murder. His bond has been set at $300,000.