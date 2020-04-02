SecurityGate.io Announces new Chief Marketing Officer and plans for expanding across Texas

HOUSTON, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityGate.io, an integrated risk management platform for critical infrastructure, and the leader in automating cyber security risk assessments for companies who depend on industrial control systems, announces Matt Wilbanks as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. Wilbanks will be responsible for global go-to-market strategy and marketing activities, and as a key member of the leadership team, developing the company's over-all strategic vision.

Matt brings experience in leadership, sales and marketing from the technology space to SecurityGate.io. He served in sales and product leadership roles at Rackspace during periods of rapid growth. Later, Matt started and grew a SaaS (software as a service) startup, HelpSocial, which went on to be recognized as an innovative leader bringing digital transformation to the contact center space.

"We are very excited to welcome Matt to our team. His leadership and experience bring a set of strengths that will help us develop and scale our go-to-market strategy," said Ted Gutierrez, SecurityGate.io Co-founder and CEO. "We know our customers and partners will be excited too. Matt will be working to help them maximize the value they gain from SecurityGate.io as they continue to rely on us for AI (artificial intelligence)-enhanced insights that come from cyber risk assessments across the people, processes and technology used in production operations."

In addition to hiring Wilbanks, the company is beginning to execute on growth plans across Texas. "SecurityGate.io is rooted in Texas, headquartered in Houston, and will be opening an office in San Antonio. Organizations that depend on critical infrastructure are everywhere across Texas and the TOLA region, and we want to ensure we tap into our local talent pool to support our growing customer base. San Antonio is my hometown and since Matt and his family live in San Antonio, this was a great opportunity for us," said Cherise Esparza, Co-Founder and CTO.

About SecurityGate.io

SecurityGate.io is a Houston-based cyber security software company that provides an integrated risk management platform built specifically for critical control system environments. The cloud-based, SaaS technology uses AI, trained with team's deep, industry-specific knowledge, to provide insights on cyber risk across production-side operations. The SecurityGate.io platform enables OT (operating technology) and IT (information technology) teams to work together on enforcing regulatory compliance and client-driven cyber standards at global scale.

The SecurityGate.io platform manages the complete workflow of cyber risk management for OT, providing a single place to view and store valuable risk insights on a company, its suppliers and vendors. The SecurityGate.io AI engine translates the automated assessment insights into unique risk profiles eliminating the long, manual processes that are usually required with this type of work. This provides leadership teams with a faster understanding of where risk points are across the company and how they impact business outcome. Additionally, the platform gives the operating teams the detail needed to deploy remediation plans and measure cyber risk performance improvements over time.