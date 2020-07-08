SecurityScorecard and Craft Partner to Help Protect Customer Supply Chains

The Partnership will Incorporate SecurityScorecard's Cyber Risk Data into Craft Customers' Company Portfolios

NEW YORK, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in security ratings, announced today a partnership with Craft , the enterprise intelligence provider, to integrate data from both SecurityScorecard and Craft into their respective offerings. This will enhance their abilities to meet the needs of supply chain customers that are looking for a 360-degree view of risk, which includes both cybersecurity and credit risk.

The partnership will integrate SecurityScorecard's best-in-class Security Ratings into Craft's enterprise intelligence platform, offering deep insights into the cyber risk associated with any company that Craft's customers are tracking. In addition, SecurityScorecard will be receiving a number of complimentary data sets from Craft that speak to tangential areas of risk, which will be incorporated into the SecurityScorecard platform.

"Craft sees cyber risk as being on par with credit risk when it comes to matters of company stability and ramifications for business continuity. Through the partnership with SecurityScorecard, we look forward to further enhancing the value of the enterprise intelligence we provide," said Ilya Levtov, founder and CEO of Craft. "This partnership is a crucial step on our journey toward providing a holistic view of risk that incorporates cyber risk among other vectors. We look forward to delivering SecurityScorecard's best-in-class offering to our customers."

Both companies see this partnership and the enhancement to their respective supply chain offerings as timely given the increased focus on the security of the supply chain. With the recent health and economic struggles, there have been numerous failures across supply chains, which are translating into disruptions and shutdowns for businesses. Moreover, the increased remote environment has pushed companies to move all communication and collaboration to online forums, further elevating the importance of cyber-specific supply chain risk. In essence, a perfect storm for cybercriminal activity has been created with rapid adjustments to otherwise stable business processes.

With over 1.4 million companies rated, SecurityScorecard is the global industry leader in security ratings. SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that allows organizations to have instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.

"By partnering together, Craft and SecurityScorecard are fulfilling a vital role for our respective customers: protecting supply chain data and understanding where the risks are so they can immediately be resolved," said Aleksandr Yampolsiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "We are excited to offer this tremendous value to customers and align with a company that shares our commitment to providing organizations with a 360-degree view of risk."

About SecurityScorecard

SecurityScorecard is the global leader in cybersecurity ratings and the only service with over a million companies continuously rated. Founded in 2013 by security and risk experts Dr. Aleksandr Yampolskiy and Sam Kassoumeh, SecurityScorecard's patented rating technology is used by over 1,000 organizations for enterprise cyber risk management, third-party risk management, board reporting and cyber insurance underwriting. SecurityScorecard continues to make the world a safer place by transforming the way companies understand, improve and communicate cybersecurity risk to their boards, employees and vendors. Every company has the universal right to their trusted and transparent Instant SecurityScorecard rating. For more information, visit securityscorecard.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Craft

Craft is an enterprise intelligence company helping organizations make data-informed business decisions by delivering comprehensive, validated and always up-to-date commercial data, analytics, and actionable insights. Headquartered in San Francisco, Craft works globally with Fortune 500 companies in aerospace & defense, banking, pharmaceutical and retail. For more information, visit enterprise.craft.co or connect with us on LinkedIn .

