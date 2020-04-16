SecurityScorecard Strengthens Commitment to Healthcare Organizations; Joins H-ISAC to Offer Free Self-Monitoring and Preferred Pricing to H-ISAC Members

NEW YORK, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityScorecard , the global leader in security ratings, announced today that it is joining the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center ( H-ISAC ) shared services program to offer H-ISAC members free self-monitoring and preferred pricing for SecurityScorecard services. H-ISAC is a global non-profit and member-driven organization that offers healthcare stakeholders a trusted community and forum for coordinating, collaborating and sharing vital physical and cyber threat intelligence, and best practices with each other.

SecurityScorecard (PRNewsfoto/SecurityScorecard) More

With the SecurityScorecard platform, H-ISAC members can monitor their own organization as well as a number of third-parties. This information is critical, enabling users to identify and improve potential weaknesses in their cyber defense. Additionally, members will also receive preferred pricing on SecurityScorecard's Vendor Risk Management (VRM) license upgrade bundles, providing an affordable solution for even the smallest healthcare organizations.

"Healthcare providers, clinicians, payers, insurance companies, medical device manufacturers, and pharmaceutical firms are integrated in so many ways that the security of one impacts all," said Errol Weiss, H-ISAC Chief Security Officer. "We're pleased to offer H-ISAC members the SecurityScorecard service to help improve their own cyber security posture and also identify security gaps at their critical third-party suppliers."

"SecurityScorecard is fully committed to ensuring that healthcare organizations and their supply chain are as secure and resilient as possible," said Aleksandr Yampolskiy, CEO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard. "As a former CISO myself, I am uniquely aware of the challenges organizations face during times of extraordinary upheaval. We have built a solution that we are proud to put in the hands of all healthcare CISOs to enable them to have a wider view of their cyber risk so healthcare organizations can continue to help save lives."

With over 1.3 million companies rated, SecurityScorecard is the global industry leader in security ratings. SecurityScorecard collects and analyzes global threat signals that allows organizations to have instant visibility into the security posture of vendors and business partners as well as the capability to do a self-assessment of their own security posture. The technology continuously monitors 10 groups of risk factors to instantly deliver an easy-to-understand A-F rating.

"SecurityScorecard has been a transformative addition to our third-party risk management program that has provided tremendous benefits, including driving process efficiencies and increasing the quality of the information to help make better decisions," said Scott Sheahen, Global Head of Information Risk Management at Takeda Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. "We are thrilled that all fellow H-ISAC members will now have the same outside-in view of their cybersecurity posture to improve security throughout the healthcare community."

Join SecurityScorecard and H-ISAC for an introductory webinar on April 30th at 1pm EDT to find out if this solution is a good fit for your third-party risk management program. H-ISAC member Takeda will also join the webinar to share how they have successfully used the SecurityScorecard platform. Alternatively, you can learn more about the offer and SecurityScorecard at h-isac.org/securityscorecard.