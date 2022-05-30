Sedalia police officer shoots, kills 22-year-old man after allegedly exchanging gunfire

A 22-year-old man died at a hospital after a police officer shot him during an alleged exchange of gunfire Sunday night in Sedalia, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The man was identified as Masen T. Moore of Sedalia, the highway patrol said.

Officers responded to a call reporting that there was a man armed with a gun at a home in the 700 block of West Broadway Boulevard. The man was also wanted on a felony parole violation along with other warrants, the highway patrol said.

Moore was out of custody and wanted, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections. It listed as active offenses second-degree burglary, stealing -firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

A motion to revoke his probation on the tamper with a motor vehicle and a warrant for his arrest was filed last month, according to court documents.

When they arrived at the scene, officers saw a man, later identified as Moore, matching the description run from home. They set up a perimeter to prevent his escape.

When officers tried to contact Moore by giving him verbal commands, he allegedly fired shots at officers, the highway patrol said. A police officer fired his gun, striking Moore. No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire, the highway patrol said.

Officers secured the scene and rendered first aid. Emergency medical workers took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Broadway/U.S. 50 was closed for a while in Sedalia while the highway patrol investigated the fatal shooting.