Sedalia Silver Swifties ‘Swag Surf’ in viral retirement home video

SEDALIA, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is fired up for a sixth straight appearance in the AFC Championship game. That includes some fans who will be have watch parties in locations you may not think about.

Primrose Retirement Community in Sedalia, Missouri and their Primrose Sedalia Chiefs Cheerleaders hope the Chiefs are “Swag Surfin” their way to another Super Bowl.

Swag Surfin has been a popular 4th quarter song at Arrowhead in previous seasons, but gained more attention after an in-game request to play the song from Chiefs Linebacker Willie Gay at the end of the 2023 season was posted on Chiefs social media accounts.

By the start of the playoffs all of Chiefs Kingdom including one of their most famous fans were dancing to the 2009 F.L.Y. song.

The Chiefs have had anthems before that have caught the ear of the Sedalia retirement home. During last season’s Super Bowl run they put together a dance routine to “Red Kingdom” that gained a like from the artist and Kansas City native Tech N9ne.

“We believe we helped them go to the Super Bowl,” Primrose Life Enrichment Director Connie Chevalier joked.

The Primrose Sedalia Chiefs Cheerleaders even celebrated with their own Super Bowl Rings in a video set to the music of “The Final Countdown” which begins with a senior citizen holding her finger over her mouth and a sign that read “Know your role and shut your…”

So when “Swag Surfin” became this year’s Chiefs playoff anthem the Senior Swifties had to hatch a new routine.

“This just kind of came to my head that it would look so cute if we were kind of like rappers, we put our hats on sideways and we had beads and stuff,” Chevalier said.

Many of the dancers are in their 90s, like Jenna Dean, 93.

“I was holding the sign for the Chiefs to make a touchdown,” Dean said.

Other signs held by less active dancers ask “Is Taylor Here?” and say “I’m a Swiftie.” But the video originally posted on Facebook by Primrose Retirement Community is swiftly catching on.

“Several of my family have seen it and called me and said go Mom,” Donna Egan, 90, said.

It’s been shared TikTok, a social media platform many of them have never even heard of, and received 37,000 likes in just a couple of days.

“Who here knows the word viral or the term viral what it means,” I asked the women.

“I know the word but I don’t know what it means,” Jackie Canaan, 84, responded.

But they now know what it’s like to be super stars hoping for another Chiefs trip to the Super Bowl.

“I went to the doctors the other day and the nurses said, there’s the movie star,” Deana Rader, 77, said.

The Primrose Sedalia Chiefs Cheerleaders say they are just starting to work on another routine they hope to record ahead of the Super Bowl if the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship.

