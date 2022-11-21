Sedania Innovator Berhad (KLSE:SEDANIA) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 27% Price Plummet

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Sedania Innovator Berhad (KLSE:SEDANIA) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 27% share price drop in the last month. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 70% share price decline.

Although its price has dipped substantially, given close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may still consider Sedania Innovator Berhad as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.2x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Sedania Innovator Berhad as its earnings have been rising very briskly. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

View our latest analysis for Sedania Innovator Berhad

pe
pe

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Sedania Innovator Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Enough Growth For Sedania Innovator Berhad?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Sedania Innovator Berhad would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 71%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 12% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's alarming that Sedania Innovator Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Sedania Innovator Berhad's P/E

A significant share price dive has done very little to deflate Sedania Innovator Berhad's very lofty P/E. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Sedania Innovator Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Sedania Innovator Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Sedania Innovator Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • SmileDirectClub (SDC) Q3 Earnings Beat, Gross Margin Dips

    Challenges to consumer spending and sustained high inflation continue to impact SmileDirectClub's (SDC) overall expected demand for 2022.

  • Treasury yields rise as traders weigh growth and Fed concerns

    Bond yields end higher as investors weigh worries about a COVID-19 lockdown in China against fears the Federal Reserve will keep tightening policy aggressively.

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • This Stock Is Down 42%. Buffett Just Bought $4 Billion of It

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO and legendary investor Warren Buffett (or one of his lieutenants) added 60 million shares of Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) to the Berkshire portfolio, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • ‘Make Choices With No Regrets’: Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    Having a bearish stance has worked nicely in 2022, but as in most walks of life, flexibility is often a key ingredient for success. With this in mind, Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks having an open mind as 2023 enters the frame is now more important than ever. “After a 12-month period when being stubbornly bearish paid off handsomely, we think we will now enter the final stages of the bear market where two-way risk must be respected,” Wilson said. Not that Wilson

  • Down Between 29% and 51%: 3 Dividend Aristocrats That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    A great place to look for opportunities is the coveted list of Dividend Aristocrats, which are S&P 500 components that have paid and raised their dividends for at least 25 consecutive years. A multi-decade track record of dividend raises usually coincides with a strong balance sheet and earnings growth -- which are two core ingredients for an effective, long-term investment. Target (NYSE: TGT), 3M (NYSE: MMM), and A.O. Smith (NYSE: AOS) are down big off their highs.

  • $10,000 Invested in These Growth Stocks Could Make You a Fortune Over the Next 10 Years

    Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) is a leader in the digital security analytics industry. Sitting at the intersection of data analytics and cybersecurity, Splunk helps organizations monitor their software operations more efficiently and effectively. Splunk stock took a beating over the past year, as investors fled from growth stocks with aggressive valuations.

  • Pfizer (PFE), BioNTech Provide New Data on BA.4/BA.5 Boosters

    Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech's (BNTX) Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccines show improved immune response against newer Omicron sublineages.

  • 89% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 12 Stocks

    The Oracle of Omaha doesn't believe diversification is necessary if you know what you're doing.

  • 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Block (NYSE: SQ) is the company you may have known as Square, and it's also the company behind many of those white payment contraptions lots of small companies use when they let you pay with a credit card. Block encompasses more than that, though; the digital payment specialist is home to not only Square but also Cash App, Spiral, TIDAL, and TBD. In Block's third quarter, the growth stock's revenue grew by more than 17% year over year, to $4.5 billion, with gross profit growing 38%.

  • As Tesla Sinks to 2-Year Lows, This Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled

    Investors haven't been happy with the performance of the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far in 2022, with the index firmly in bear market territory despite having seen a significant bounce in recent weeks. One high-profile stock that has been part of the Nasdaq's most recent decline is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), which fell to its lowest level in two years on Monday. Shares of Tesla dropped almost 3% shortly after the opening bell on Monday morning.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023 and Beyond

    Dividend stocks have given their investors lots to be thankful for over the years. The average dividend stock has outpaced the S&P 500 since 1973 (a 9.6% average annual total return versus 8.2%), according to data by Ned Davis Research and Hartford Funds. Marc Rapport (Agree Realty): Agree Realty leases buildings and land to stores and shops.

  • Why Occidental Petroleum, Devon Energy, and Diamondback Stocks Keep Falling

    Monday dawned bleak for oil stock investors as a sell-off that began early last week gained steam. As of 11:20 a.m. ET, the cost of a barrel of WTI crude oil had fallen to $75.50 -- down 5.7% from Friday's close and the lowest price seen so far this year. The situation with Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, is both better and worse.

  • Bob Iger to Replace Bob Chapek as Disney CEO Effective Immediately

    The former CEO returns to the company for a period of two years

  • 4 Fantastic Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of 4% or More

    Many high-yield dividend stocks come with significant trade-offs that make them less attractive to investors. Here are four fantastic dividend stocks with yields of 4% or more. Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) offers a unique dividend consisting of two parts: a fixed component and a variable component.

  • DraftKings Tumbles on Report of Unauthorized Money Withdrawals

    (Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc. tumbled on Monday after some customers reported that their accounts were compromised and money was withdrawn. Most Read from BloombergSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineUS Stocks Drop With Fed Policy, China in Focus: Markets WrapBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Conditions Revealed in Photos, DocumentsThe company believes customers’

  • 5 Stocks With the Potential to Rise 10 Times in Price

    Alliance Bernstein has been researching how to find these stocks, and found several in the tech sector with potential to be "ten-baggers."

  • The S&P 500 is likely to bottom out early next year in a 'terrific buying opportunity' for investors, Morgan Stanley says

    Morgan Stanley's investment chief Mike Wilson said the US benchmark index will probably hit a new and final low in the first three months of 2023.

  • California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November

    To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...