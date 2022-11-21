Sedania Innovator Berhad (KLSE:SEDANIA) May Have Run Too Fast Too Soon With Recent 27% Price Plummet

Sedania Innovator Berhad (KLSE:SEDANIA) shareholders that were waiting for something to happen have been dealt a blow with a 27% share price drop in the last month. For any long-term shareholders, the last month ends a year to forget by locking in a 70% share price decline.

Although its price has dipped substantially, given close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 13x, you may still consider Sedania Innovator Berhad as a stock to avoid entirely with its 29.2x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Sedania Innovator Berhad as its earnings have been rising very briskly. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Sedania Innovator Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Enough Growth For Sedania Innovator Berhad?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Sedania Innovator Berhad would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 71%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Therefore, it's fair to say that earnings growth has been inconsistent recently for the company.

Comparing that to the market, which is predicted to deliver 12% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker based on recent medium-term annualised earnings results.

In light of this, it's alarming that Sedania Innovator Berhad's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

The Bottom Line On Sedania Innovator Berhad's P/E

A significant share price dive has done very little to deflate Sedania Innovator Berhad's very lofty P/E. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Our examination of Sedania Innovator Berhad revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't impacting its high P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look worse than current market expectations. When we see weak earnings with slower than market growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Sedania Innovator Berhad has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you're unsure about the strength of Sedania Innovator Berhad's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

