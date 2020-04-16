Sedgwick Announces Expansion of Absence Management Services for Mid-size Employers









MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, today announced the expansion of the company's disability and absence solutions for mid-size employers in the market.

Sedgwick can now take the disability, leave of absence and compliance services it has historically offered to the largest employers and extend that same level of expertise to employers with fewer cases or covered lives. The expanded service uses state-of-the-art technology, allowing Sedgwick clients to access one unified system and obtain all necessary information along the continuum of employee absence. This wealth of data enables employers to discover underlying reasons for excessive absenteeism and develop appropriate interventions, from wellness to organizational development.

"Expanding into a broader market will allow Sedgwick to bring our industry-leading disability and absence management services to so many more employers and employees," said Darryl Hammann, president, workforce absence at Sedgwick. "At Sedgwick, one of the cornerstones of our culture is caring counts®, a philosophy that is reflected in every interaction with our clients and their employees. The expansion of these services not only allows employers to increase efficiency, but also helps care for affected employees by allowing them to get back to full health, work and productivity as quickly and safely as possible."

This is more important now than ever, as employers face unique absence and disability management challenges during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Sedgwick's experienced team assists employers of all types in simplifying disability and leave of absence. This includes guidance and tracking for compliance as federal, state and municipal leave laws change in response to COVID-19. It also provides a single point of contact and seamless process for the employee, treating them with compassion, maintaining consistency and offering a powerful digital experience.

To learn more about Sedgwick's expanded disability and absence management services, click here.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts®; through the dedication and exper­tise of nearly 27,000 colleagues across 65 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact the bottom line. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.





