Sedgwick County DA seeks to charge teen as adult in fatal shooting at Wichita mall

A 16-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing 14-year-old TrenJ’vious Hutton at Towne East mall last week appeared in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office wants to charge the 16-year-old, who has no prior criminal record, as an adult. He could face charges on suspicion of murder in the first degree and criminal use of weapons, according to a complaint.

District Judge Patrick Walters ordered that the boy be held in custody at the juvenile detention facility until his arraignment slated for April 18. Walters has not yet ruled if the boy will be charged as an adult or juvenile.

The boy’s attorney, David Miller, had suggested that he put under house arrest until the appearance.