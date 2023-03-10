Sedgwick County deputy arrested, accused of sharing jail surveillance video, official says

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy has been arrested after he allegedly shared surveillance video from a jail overflow facility with a private citizen, Colonel Jared Schechter said Friday.

Victor Manuel Garcia, who has been with the department since July 2015, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of three felony counts of unlawful acts with a computer. The 27-year-old Wichita man was released on an own recognizance bond the same day.

The sheriff’s office started investigating Garcia after receiving a tip. The video allegedly shared was from the security system at the jail annex at 701 W. Harry. The facility helps ease inmate overcrowding at the main jail at 141 W. Elm.

It’s unclear what the intention was from the video Garcia allegedly shared, Schechter said.

Garcia has been placed on unpaid suspension pending the outcome of any court case.