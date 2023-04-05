Sedgwick County fire employee arrested after being accused of sexual battery, county says

A Sedgwick County Fire District 1 employee was arrested and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on Wednesday on suspicion of three counts of aggravated sexual battery, according to a county news release.

The identity of the employee was not released. Sedgwick County communications staff were not immediately available for further information.

The employee has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Findings from the investigation will be turned over to the district attorney’s office.