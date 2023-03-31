Sedgwick County Jail deputy arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Derby

A Sedgwick County Jail deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Thursday night in Derby, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Burr, who has been employed by the Sheriff’s Office since January 2022, “will remain fulfilling his job duties while he goes through the legal process,” the news release says.

“At the conclusion of the legal process, an internal investigation with our Professional Standards Unit will be conducted.”

The Sheriff’s Office said Burr was driving his personal vehicle and was off duty when he was arrested. He was arrested by the Derby Police Department and was “not acting in any official capacity at the time,” the Sheriff’s Office said.