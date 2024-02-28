Sedgwick County Jail inmate dies from cardiac arrest

A 45-year-old Wichita man who was an inmate at the Sedgwick County Jail died from medical complications on Tuesday.

On Sunday, jail deputies found the inmate unresponsive and apparently in a state of cardiac arrest, according to a news release from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail medical staff and EMS performed life-saving measures on the man who was then taken to a hospital. The man’s family was notified and was allowed to visit him at the hospital.

On Tuesday, a doctor determined that the inmate’s condition “was something that he would not recover from,” the sheriff’s office said.

The family decided to remove him from life-support. He died shortly after, the news release said.

The inmate, who was not identified by the sheriff’s office, had been in custody since November 2022 on cases related to burglary, theft and drugs.

This marks the second in-custody death so far this year. A 36-year-old inmate died earlier this month after he was hospitalized 25 times for chronic medical issues since his arrest in October 2020, The Eagle reported.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and sheriff’s office investigators are looking into the circumstances of the death.