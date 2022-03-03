Sedgwick County Jail inmate survives suicide attempt in cell, officials say

A 33-year-old man attempted to die by suicide inside his cell around 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The inmate was found with “self-inflicted lacerations to his arms.” Medical staff rendered aid and EMS took him to a hospital around 10:20 a.m. He underwent surgery and is in stable condition, said Ben Blick, sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The man had cut himself with a razor that is checked out to inmates so they can shave. The inmate was being held on murder and domestic violence charges, Blick said in an email.