Sedgwick County residents must register by Tuesday to vote in presidential preference primary

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County residents must register by Tuesday, Feb. 20, in order to vote in the presidential preference primary on March 19.

Tuesday is also the last day to change your political party affiliation and to submit an advance mail ballot application.

According to Sedgwick County, in the presidential preference primary, only registered republicans and democrats can cast a ballot for a candidate in their declared party. After Feb. 20, voters cannot switch political parties, but unaffiliated voters can declare a party on primary election day.

Four republican candidates, including Ryan L. Binkley, Ron DeSantis, Nikki R. Haley, and Donald J. Trump, as well as four democratic candidates, including Joseph R. Biden Jr., Jason Michael Palmer, Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson, have filed to appear on the Kansas ballot.

To register to vote, you must be a United States citizen and at least 18 years old.

Voter registration applications are available online. Citizens can also register by mail or in person at the Sedgwick County Election Office, 510 N. Main, Suite 101, in Wichita.

To verify your identity, you must provide the number to your valid Kansas driver’s license or non-driver’s ID card, or you can use the last four digits of your social security number.

Citizens who have already registered to vote should update their information on record if they have moved, changed their name or want to switch their political party affiliation. Voters can check their registration status at voteks.org.

Advance mail ballot applications are available at sedgwickcounty.org. Completed forms must be signed and received by mail or in person at the Sedgwick County Election Office by Feb. 20.

