Sedgwick County Sheriff’s lieutenant arrested on suspicion of DUI

A 17-year veteran of the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence and other misdemeanor traffic violations, sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Nathan Gibbs said in a news release Monday.

Lt. Richard Gerdsen was off-duty and driving his personal vehicle when he was pulled over by the Maize Police Department at 2:20 a.m., Gibbs said.

Gerdsen has been relieved of his duties pending the findings of an internal investigation. He is a supervisor in the patrol division of the sheriff’s office.

He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail but has since posted bail, Gibbs said.