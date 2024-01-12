Sedgwick County Zoo to close this weekend because of ‘dangerous wind chills’

Sedgwick County Zoo will be closed Saturday through Monday because of temperatures that are forecast to have “dangerous wind chills,” the zoo said Friday.

Friday morning had already saw a wind chill of minus 14 degrees, but the temperatures are only expected to drop more. Saturday morning could see even colder temperatures and Sunday and Monday are expected to have wind chills at 25 to 28 degrees below zero.

The last time the zoo closed for multiple days was during a cold spell in December 2022.

This time it’s because of an arctic blast that could set records on Sunday and Monday when the highs are expected to be in the single digits.

The zoo will reopen Tuesday, said zoo spokesperson Jennica King in a news release. The high Tuesday is forecast to reach 17 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be in the mid-30s.