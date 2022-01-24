Sedgwick man dead, another hospitalized after wreck in Harvey County, sheriff says

A 20-year-old Sedgwick man is dead after he was involved in a rollover crash Saturday night in Harvey County.

Another man, who is also in his 20s and lives in Sedgwick, was taken in serious condition to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, according to the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office.

Jacob Shrewsbury and the other man were in a 1999 Chrysler Sebring driving in the 10,000 block of South West Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, the release says.

Authorities say the Chrysler left the road and ended up in a ditch. It rolled over, ejecting both men, and then caught fire, the release said.

Shrewsbury was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the wreck remain under investigation.