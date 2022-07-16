Sedro-Woolley police arrest driver for DUI after second offense in a less than a week

Sedro-Woolley police arrested a woman Friday night after a second DUI offense in a number of days, the Sedro-Woolley Police Department announced Saturday.

According to police, around 11:35 p.m., officers were advised of a possible driver under the influence coming into Sedro-Woolley eastbound on Highway 20.

A caller had been transferred to Skagit 911 from Washington State Patrol and gave details to responding officers as the car continued into the city.

A Sedro-Woolley officer saw the car swerving heavily and stopped it in the area of North Reed Street and Brickyard Boulevard. As the officer approached, he recognized the car from a prior incident on Tuesday.

In that incident, the car had high-centered in a construction zone at North Township Street and Highway 20, according to police. The roadway had to be shut down while the car was removed.

The driver was arrested for DUI.

On Friday, the driver of the swerving car was found to be the same woman from the Tuesday incident.

Police said the woman was so impaired that she failed all standardized field sobriety tests.

Officers again arrested the woman for DUI and towed her car. The woman was booked into the Skagit County Jail.

